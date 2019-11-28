UPDATE: Hunter found safe in Marion County

UPDATE (November 28, 2019 8:00 a.m.):

According to the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Facebook page, the hunter was found this morning and is no longer considered missing.

ORIGINAL (November 28, 2019 4:33 a.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Marion County Sheriffs Department are currently searching for a missing hunter.

70 year old Roy Sturgeon was last seen leaving his Farmington home Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. According to a press release, Sturgeon said he was headed to a hunting spot, but that exact location wasn’t made known to his family. Sturgeon was expected to return home shortly after dark.

He was wearing an orange hunting jacket, green sweatshirt, camo pants and was driving a 2008 dark blue Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with a West Virginia disabled veterans license plate that reads DV5963.

If you have any information on his possible whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Marion County Sheriffs Department at 304-367-5300.