Marion County AFT opposes Board of Education Meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education held its regular meeting Monday, despite the social distancing order given by Governor Jim Justice.

Although community members and the Marion County American Federation of Teachers could not be present inside of the meeting, they made sure their voices were still heard from outside of the main office.

“The state law allows for an emergency meeting and we are here to state that nothing being voted on tonight is an emergency,” said AFT member Frank Caputo. “His contract does not have to be renewed until June, these transfers have to be renewed on or before May 1, so theres nothing that has to be voted on tonight,” continued Caputo. “To me it’s just not right, at a time that we cannot be in there to truly make our voices heard.”

The board was originally supposed to vote on two important items that was on Monday’s agenda, but one was pulled fifteen minutes before the meeting began.

The first item was the Consideration of the proposed contract for Mr. Randall Farley as Superintendent for a two year term from July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2022, that contract would also increase Farley’s salary by $10,000 each year.

“We were here to absolutely oppose a two-year contract for Superintendent Farley and a proposed $10,000 a year pay raise that would equate to 20,000,” said Caputo.

The second pressing item that remained on the agenda, and was approved by a 3 – 2 vote, was the transfer of four first grade teachers in Marion County.

By ‘transferring’ these teachers, the majority of the board decided to reduce an entire class of first grade students at four separate schools and redistribute them, into larger classes.

“We’re also opposing the transfer of teachers which means there will be less teachers in schools at a time that we’re going to be playing catchup like never before,” said Caputo. “It’s such a horrible time for him to even be thinking about transferring, we have an excess levy, we can afford to keep these people so we can move forward when we get back so we can do the best for our children.”

Farley stated that although these four teachers lost their current jobs, there will be a place for them within the Marion County School District.