Marion County begins recount for sheriff and county commission races

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County began recounting ballots on Monday, November 23.

David Kennedy and Joe Carpenter, both republican candidate representatives, requested a recount after canvas. Carpenter ran for Marion county sheriff against incumbent Jimmy Riffle, and Kennedy ran for the county commissioner position against Linda Longstreth.

Jimmy Riffle

Joe Carpenter

David Kennedy

Linda Longstreth

Poll workers volunteered to recount represent both sides of the political spectrum and they will be there every day from about 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. County Clerk Julie Kincaid said the residents in the county deserve to have an answer on who will be their representatives, so they want to recount as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“I mean, these people so kindly volunteered, and we are so grateful for that, and that is one of the reasons why we want to get this done as quickly as possible. Also, we already disrupted some activities over here at the election center,” said Kincaid. “They did have to move the toy drive, so we were terribly sorry about that. We just want to try to get it done and get everything in place for the community as soon as possible.”

There were a total of 70 precincts this election for Marion county, and Kincaid predicts it will take about a day to complete each precinct with the most accurate information.