Marion County Board of Education approves new food program provider for summer term

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education Board switched the provider for the food program in the summer term and the motion was approved Monday evening.

The new provider will now be Compass Group USA Foods. According to Superintendent Randy Farley, the board had to approve a new contract to stay in line with the Child Nutrition Program standards for the summer term, because the emergency protocol are not in effect during in the summer.

The Board of Education with team up with MCPARC to provide a drive through pick up for families to receive their food safely. The times and locations are yet to be determined, but Superintendent Farley think this will be a beneficial system for all. The most important thing in mind is keeping the students of Marion county fed.

“We are continuing to provide what we can, so that anyone that is in need, that is one of our students, know we’re more than happy to provide that service for them,” said Farley. “It’s a win-win for them, for us and for MCPARC, to be able to have a partnership to make all this happen. If there is a need, that need can be served.”

The summer program will cost an estimate of $57,905 for 1,900 meals. Farley said it may cost less than that for families because fewer students are signed up. He said the bidders all had to meet the guidelines of the reimbursement that the school board gets through the federal Child Nutrition Program.

“Our priority right now, is to make sure that if there are people who are in need to contact us and we can get them served,” Farley said. “For the most part, I would say 98% were very happy with our food program during the end of the school year, and the smiling faces on kids when it was handed out to them was well worth the effort in doing all those things. Just knowing that they were just as appreciative as us being able to provide that for them.”

As of now they have about 1,180 people signed up.

Farley said those who missed the May 31 deadline, can still sign up. Just contact them through the “contact us” button at the bottom of the website, or call the Board of Education directly at (304) 367-2100.