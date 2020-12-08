Marion County Board of Education votes to move to virtual learning methods until the new year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County will remain in a full virtual learning method until the new year.

The decision was made at Monday night’s board of education meeting, and Superintendent Randy Farley said it was unanimous. The biggest swaying factors were the data collected, and the advice from local health department officials.

On Monday, Marion County hit the orange color on the school map. Although they are back to gold on Tuesday, the board still found it smartest to keep the kids at home at this time.

“The whole community has to work together to make this better. The pandemic is going to, whether we are in school or not in school, it’s not going away quickly. So, we all just have to work together to try to make it so that we can keep school in session.” Randy Farley, Superintendent

Farley said the blended model has been what has kept the school-related cases minimal, and the non-school related positive cases are way higher than positive cases in the school system. Decisions made by the Marion County Board of Education will always have the safety of its students as the number one priority. Farley said he hopes students, and their families, continue to follow guidelines even while at home.

Marion County’s winter, or Christmas, break will begin December 23, and the students right now are planned to return to the blended model of learning on January 4.

Marion County is not the only county in the region to move to a fully virtual learning method until the new year. Monongalia County School Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell announced Tuesday that all Monongalia County schools will go to a distance learning model, starting Wednesday, December 9, through the end of the year.