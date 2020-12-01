Marion County BOE decides to go virtual until Monday, December 7

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education has decided to go full virtual learning until Monday, December 7.

Overall, the blended learning method has helped slow down the spread of positive cases in Marion County when they do pop up. Still, the predicted jump in positive cases post-Thanksgiving weekend has caused a few teachers to be unavailable to be back in school.

This news leads the Marion County BOE to decide that the safest option looking long term would be to allow everyone the chance to stay isolated from those who could have been exposed and eliminate the possible spread of the virus to a larger population.

“I just hope that people have followed all of the safe practices so that adding that little extension to them not being in school. Hopefully, they are staying home and keeping things under control,” said Superintendent Randy Farley. “Hopefully, we’ll be better off when we get back, so we can continue to have some in-person learning.”

The last day of the second semester is January 20. Farley said that as long as the data they are collecting says it’s safe to be in person, Marion county will continue the blended learning model.