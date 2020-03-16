Marion County BOE hosts emergency Coronavirus plan meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education called an emergency meeting Sunday night to discuss its plans of operation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan is to have essential staff to report to work as normal and operate on flex scheduling so that people can work from different areas dependent upon what their work is. Instruction will continue for students and getting those materials to them. Teachers were given a checklist of items to complete over the next several days and to make contact with guardians of their students.

“We had some climate control day packets already prepared. So, we are going to use those for the first few days adding some supplemental things that teachers develop to them. And then we’ll move forward with teachers, in the first few days with those packets are being completed, preparing other instructional pieces for students after that,” said Randall Farley, Superintendent of Schools for Marion County

Also, at length was the preparation of food to feed the children. Officials with the Marion County Board of Education said they will be having a drive through pick-up for meals for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at East Park Elementary School, at West Fairmont Middle School, and at North Marion High School from 11 a.m. until noon.

“We will be contacting homes for the first couple days while we are having the drive through pick-up, and then making plans from those contacts to see who would like the meal services to continue,” said Farley.

Marion County Board of Education stated their emergency plan is currently very fluid and will change and evolve over time and will be changed when needed. Board members and central staff are having conference calls on a regular basis with the state department and the governor and many of the decisions will be made as necessary.