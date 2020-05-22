Marion County Chamber of Commerce gifts congratulation signs to graduating seniors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Early Friday morning, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce displayed signs of congratulations for each graduating senior in the county.

Every senior at each high school in the county were gifted a sign from the chamber of commerce as an extra graduation gift, to let them know they are proud of all their work they have done.

President of the Chamber of Commerce, Tina Shaw, explained that the chamber wanted to make sure they did something above and beyond to recognize these students because they have lost so much.

“This was an idea that came up at a meeting, and we wanted to do because they have gone through so much these passed few months, and they have worked so hard to adjust,” said Shaw. “This was something small, but something that also is just an extra congratulations from us, and hopefully they know how proud we are of them.”

The community responded very well to this idea, and according to officials they donated nearly $8,000 for the senior signs. Parents of students were thrilled their children had these signs put up as another reminder of a year full of twists and turns.

“There were a lot of calls and interest in this, parents want to know what to do so their child would have a sign, and they have been very appreciative that the chamber of commerce, and the community has provided this for the students,” said Principal of East Fairmont High School Mary Lynn Westfall. “Its been a great outreach with the community and the school. We are just so happy with how it turned out.”

Those who want to check out the signs, there is time. The congratulation signs will be on display until the high schools graduation day in mid-June.

The signs will then be collected and given to each student as a gift from the chamber of commerce. Locations for each schools signs are listed below: