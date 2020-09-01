Marion County Clerks office reaching out to the public for assistance in upcoming election

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Clerk’s office is reaching out to the public for volunteers to help with the General Election on November 3.

During the primary election in June, Marion County Deputy Clerk, Julie Kincaid, said they were covered as far as volunteers, and they used almost every person who offered to help out. Now that the regulations have eased slightly over the summer, they hope to have more people come out for the larger election coming up in the fall.

“Folks were being urged to stay at home, therefore, you couldn’t find too many people who were willing to come out of their home for the day to participate in something like that, and be exposed to so many other people at the same time,” said Kincaid. “We’re hoping now that we’re just under a safer at home order from the governor, instead of the stay at home, we’re hoping that mean more people will be more willing to come out and offer their help for us in this election.”

Volunteers will be paid $110 for working the day of the election and given an additional $40 to take an online training course. Marion County will follow the same method for voting as the primaries as far as having regional precincts for voters. The only change is that they will add five more regional precinct locations, making the total come out to 14 voting locations for Marion County residents.

Those who would like to volunteer can call one of the three following numbers:

(304) 367-5447

(304) 367-5449

(304) 368-3399

“Before we use to have 70 precincts voters could use, and at each one we averaged about five workers that we needed,” Kincaid said. “Now with all the coronavirus challenges added, it takes a long more at each location to get the job done, and done correctly so every vote is counted for.”

For more information, call the Marion County Clerk’s Office, or visit their website.