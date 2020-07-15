Marion County Commission approves 4 contracts to proceed with Middletown Commons redevelopment

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – At Wednesday morning’s Marion County Commission meeting, commissioners approved four contracts to continue the Middletown Commons Redevelopment Project.

The four contracts add up to a $4 million investment to the project. Contracts approved were as followed:

Contract 2B – Storm and Sewer Improvement ($1,911,538.70)

Contract 2C – Water System Improvement ($550,908.39)

Contract 4A – Sidewalk and Curbing ($1,194,203.94)

Contract 4B – Lighting in Parking Lots ($231,546.70)

“Once these utilities go in the ground, the curbing, and the sidewalks are done. Once that’s done we’ll be able to pave, and that’s what the public really sees and understands what we are doing,” said Vice President of CRE Scott Copen. “We’re excited to get to this point where the local community can actually see, I mean really start to see how much of an investment is being made down there.”

The next step is to fill out, and file paper work to begin all the exterior construction. Once all of those aspects are fixed outside and underground, the interior construction can begin.

Copen said the plan is for the external work on the redevelopment to be finished in late 2021. As far as the internal growth and construction, that will be an ongoing project in itself for about 18 to 24 months based on how quick they can move businesses in.