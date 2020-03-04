Marion County Commission discusses new quick response team

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – At the Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday morning, the town of White Hall discussed the idea of developing a new Quick Response Team (QRT).

The idea was pitched after thorough research by public safety officials in the area. White Hall Town Coordinator, Sydney Stover explained that it helped them to realize these problems are wide-spread and much bigger than in White Hall.

“We started research, and then we had the Huntington mayor come in to speak to us to tell us what they did, and we found out this was much bigger, and this idea needs to grow into Marion County,” Stover explained. “There are a lot of organizations out there, and if we all pull together I think we will be a lot more help to more individuals, when we work together.”

This idea came about when a high number of individuals in other communities were seeking help with drug use, addiction and mental illness. When public officials didn’t know exactly how to help them; they wanted to create a QRT so they don’t leave anyone hanging in their desperate time of need.

Representatives from the QRT in Monongalia County came to speak on behalf of the individuals from White Hall. They offered help and information with whatever they need to get this team started. Sheriff Jimmy Riffle also was there siding with the creation of a QRT team, emphasizing the importance of the initial response to cases such as overdoses and suicide.

Every individual who spoke on behalf of building the team, mentioned the importance of the first 24 – 72 hours, and how that time frame can benefit someone’s life in the long run.

“There’s a lot of interest in this, everybody has the same ultimate end goal to help, and stop the substance abuse that we have right now. So, I think that everyone is on the same page, and they all want to see this as a success,” said Stover.

Stover said the next steps will be a learning experience for everyone, but they are willing to be flexible and work towards helping the people in Marion county. The very next step being taken, will be to create a board, and set up meetings for the QRT.