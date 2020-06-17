Marion County Commission discusses road improvement project at meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – During Wednesday morning’s Marion County Commission meeting, the commission signed paperwork to move forward on the road improvement project in White Hall on Hoglick Road.

Hog Lick Aggregates relocated to White Hall and have been working to move more businesses to the area. Along with many existing businesses down Hoglick Road, have recently been working to meet proper guidelines to get an Industrial Access Fund (IAF). IFA are intended to provide adequate public access for eligible projects. ​

In order to receive this funding, the requirement is to have a $4 million value for a business. This money can be within one business or with multiple businesses added together which is what the economic development team did to meet this goal down this particular road.

“This project is so important for the businesses because they constantly have big trucks driving down this almost one-lane gravel road,” said Director Belinda Blafore. “This will benefit all the businesses down this road and hopefully better road conditions can help bring more in.”

The commission signed the approval of matching up to $150,000 funding for this project. Now that they have that approval, they can send all papers to West Virginia Division of Highways.

“The next step is to turn all the paperwork into the department of highways, get it signed off on, get us scheduled, so then hopefully it’ll happen before the two year period,” said Blafore. “I’m just happy were able to take advantage of it and help businesses stay in the area or relocate to the area.”​

The goal is to have the road done in two years, because WVDOH is behind on their schedule, but they hope they can get it moving faster.