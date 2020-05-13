Marion County Commission held meeting Wednesday to discuss upcoming election plans

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Commission held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming primary election coming up on June 9.

Marion County has been working hard to find a ways to practice social distancing so voters are not afraid to practice their right. The county received between 7,500 and 8,000 requests for absentee voting.

The county has spent nearly $19,000 on postal stamps and envelopes to allow residents to have the right to stay at home and vote. They have also purchased protective shields, gloves for 40,000 workers and q-tips for voters.

The county will also will now have nine regional sites across the county open on election day. Those locations are:

Marion County Election Center – Precinct 11

Fairmont State Field House – Precinct 13

East Dale Elementary School – Precinct 7

Quiet Dale Community Building – Precinct 3

Whitehall Public Safety Building – Precinct 7

Rivesville Community Building – Precinct 8

Farmington Community Building – Precinct 7

Monongah Town Hall – Precinct 7

Mannington Middle School – Precinct 7

For more information, visit the Vote Marion County website.

This was to help limit traveling distance for the community, and keep the number of voters limited at each site. The county clerk and state secretary’s office has worked hard together to make this happen over the last six to eight weeks because of COVID-19 but they are confident it will run smoothly on election day.

Along with election talk, the Director of Marion County Health Department, Lloyd White, informed everyone there have been no new positive cases of the coronavirus in Marion county since April 25.

White also explained why he wanted to keep the county on the hot spot list. It was not his intention to worry everyone, but to be over cautious with reopening things to avoid the possibility of a second wave. For more information visit the health department’s website.