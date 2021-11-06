Marion County DECA students host event bringing awareness to homelessness

RACHEL, W.Va. – DECA hosted its annual One Night Without a Home event at Marion County Technical Center Saturday night.

One Night Without a Home is a program that Marion County High School DECA students organized for awareness of homelessness in the county. The students make makeshift homes out of cardboard and tents to experience what homelessness would be like for the night.

“So, homelessness doesn’t just affect people that don’t have a job. It could affect people that have a job and just aren’t making quite enough money to get an apartment or a hotel room,” said Hope Pisino, the Vice President of the Marion County Technical Center’s DECA chapter. “I think that we should at least try to make like a low-income establishment for them. That way we can have at least people not sleeping outside in the winter, and help them that way. And arrange for them to get jobs, and help them with food, insurance, and anything they may need.”

Also, students held a drive collecting nonperishable food items, jackets, and toiletries that will be donated to area shelters.

“There is not very much talk about the homeless around here so we like getting the opportunity to collect all this stuff and then be able to send it to the homeless shelters,” said Autumn Lynch, a Marion County DECA student. “It’s nice to see how many people want to donate, like one of the classes here donated around 400 items. So, it’s really nice to see that people are willing to donate and are concerned about the homelessness here.”

Students will continue collecting items to help community members and the homeless through November 18.