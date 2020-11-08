Marion County DECA students participate in One Night Without a Home community service project

RACHEL, W.Va. – DECA hosted its annual One Night Without a Home event at Marion County Technical Center Saturday night.

One Night Without a Home is a program that Marion County High School DECA students organized for awareness for homelessness in the county. The students make makeshift homes out of cardboard and tents to experience what homelessness would be like for the night.

“We travel a lot for DECA. We go coast to coast for conferences, different things, and when I personally really noticed it was my sophomore year, we were in New York City. And that is when I saw this homelessness first hand. And when we came home to Farmington, WV I started seeing it in our own community, and that is when I personally wanted to start raising awareness about it,” said Colton Daft, former WV DECA State President

Also, students held a drive collecting nonperishable food items, jackets, and toiletries that will be donated to area shelters.

“We try to help the homeless in our local area. It’s a community project, a service project, the kids to take on, mainly it’s for small, small communities like Fairview, Monongah, that type of thing where we can feed their foodbanks or a clothing drive. Whatever they need,” said Kathy Lupo, DECA Advisor for Marion County Tech Center. “I think there is an empathy that the kids develop in understanding in what other families are up against, and in the community with the COVID going on it’s really been hard hit in some areas. So, I really feel that the kids between the research and being out in their communities do a really good job.”

Students will continue collecting items to help community members and homeless through November 20.