Marion County Delegate Mike Caputo announces run for State Senate

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County House of Delegates member Mike Captuo has announced his bid for the West Virginia Senate.

Delegate Caputo (D), said that he hopes this move will help benefit north central West Virginia in many ways.

“I’m very proud of my 23 years serving this region in the House of Delegates, and look forward to expanding that service as a West Virginia senator,” Caputo, said. “I plan to help take North Central West Virginia to the next level by working with legislators in a bipartisan fashion, and working side-by-side with both business and labor.”

Delegate Caputo was first elected to serve in the House of Delegates in 1996 and has been re-elected 11 times. He most recently served as the United Mine Workers of America’s International District 31 Vice President before retiring at the first of this year, and holds many other positions on various labor and community organizations in Marion County.

Caputo is running for the seat being vacated by Senator Roman Prezioso, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996.

“Senator Prezioso has been an outstanding representative, and it would be an honor to take up the reins from him,” Caputo said.