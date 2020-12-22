Marion County deputies on the hunt for a man who they say was involved in apparent armed robbery

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was involved in an armed robbery in Fairmont on Sunday.

On Sunday, December 20, at approximately 8:34 p.m. deputies responded to 1610 Locust Ave Exxon Black Bear Express for reports of armed robbery, according to officials.

Marion County deputies explained that the male suspect was described as black and approximately 6’ was wearing a mask and a gray sweatshirt. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash he fled on foot, according to law enforcement. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

  • Photos provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of WVSP Fairmont PD and Whitehall PD but the suspect was not located.

The investigation is still under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (304) 367-5300.

