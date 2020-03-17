Marion County emergency personnel hosts meeting to discuss coronavirus concerns

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va.- Marion County officials held a Local Emergency Planning Committee’s meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss preparation for the Coronavirus.

Members from agencies including fire and police departments and emergency medical services discussed the measures they will take to continue to do their jobs and serve the public to the best of their abilities, while also staying as safe as possible from the coronavirus.

This will include having plenty of masks and gowns on hand as well as local fire departments having the ability to decide which calls to respond to, based on the severity of the situations.

“I think if we do the right things that we already have in place, doing what we know to do to certainly decrease the risk of communicable disease transmission, whatever that may be. So just doing what we know to do is the real message that we want to get out and make sure people do it,” said Lloyd White with the Marion County Health Department.

