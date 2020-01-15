Marion County family resource center to team up with North Star on children’s museum

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Center has been taking steps towards construction for the new children’s museum in downtown Fairmont.

The family resource center members met with consultants from a group called NORTHSTAR to discuss the location of the museum. They also toured several buildings and narrowed the location down to one building, located off of Merchant Street.

They met at the Board of Education office to let community members know the updates with the plan. Frank Jarman is the director of the Family Resource Center in Marion County and he said that he is excited about what the museum will bring to Fairmont’s educational success.

“It really is alleviating to, to have professionals come and bring their expertise to this,” said Jarman. “It’s just been an idea we had and now to have people come in and tell us how to develop it, and how to actually make it happen, is a load off our minds.”

The one goal the people who work on this project want to accomplish is for the museum to excite the children and students, but also the families and entire community too.