Marion County Family Resource Network hosts STEAM event for kids

FAIRMONT, W.Va.-The Rambling Root in Fairmont and the Marion County Family Resource Network partnered up on Saturday to “Plant the Seed for STEAM.”

Children were invited to participate in several activities designed to encourage interests in Science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

MCFRN representatives say they were happy with the turnout for the inagural event and would like to continue it in the future.

“For the first time, to have 25 kids, that means about 75 adults, coming out-I’m pretty happy. A lot of people said ‘isn’t this a fundraiser?’ raising money is only part of this. Raising interest is much more important and I think we did that today,” said Frank Jarman with the Marion County FRN.

The event was free to the public, but donations were accepted.