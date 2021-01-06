Marion County Family Resource Network opens registration for students to receive school supplies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) will be handing out school supplies as a part of a partnered effort with Starts Smart Backpack and Supply Program.

On Martin Luther King Day, children who register through the school system will be provided all the school supplies needed to get through the second half of the year.

In the fall, Starts Smart Backpack and Supply Program handed out backpacks full of supplies to registered students to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year. The Marion County FRN thought this midway supply giveaway will add that extra boost of help and encouragement to push through the end of the year.

“Even if families, have the ability to do that, let us help you with this small thing, that will help your kid in a big way,” said Frank Jarman, Executive Director of Marion County FRN. “I always say our tagline is to keep children safe, and families healthy. In this time where money is tight, and education is so hard for them to come by right now, this is one small way we can help families in the area. We’re all about that.”

Registration is currently open, and you must be registered before the giveaway to receive supplies. Supplies will be handed out on January 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.