Marion County Grand Jury releases list of indictments, including a man charged with armed bank robbery

FAIRMONT W.Va. – The Marion County Grand Jury has indicted 30 people, including a man on armed bank robbery charges, and other people facing sexual assault and child neglect charges.

Daryl Waychoff

Daryl Waychoff, 56, of Houston, P.a., was indicted on counts of armed bank robbery after he robbed three area banks and lead deputies on a chase from Preston County to Pennsylvania in October of 2019. Waychoff faces multiple charges across Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, and is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on bonds totaling more than $1,170,000.

Also indicted was Robert Haislip, who was arrested after delivering drugs to a woman that later caused her death in November 2019. He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death and is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $1,000,012 bond.

Jamie Little

Jamie Little, 47, of Fairmont, was indicted after being arrested when he stuck a person in the head with a blunt object, causing the victim to sustain a deep laceration, possible skull fracture and to lose consciousness in November of 2019, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department. Little faces malicious assault and is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $250,012 bail.

Brian Gatto, 40, was indicted on counts of first degree sexual assault and sexual assault by a parent, guardian or custodian. Gatto was arrested after inappropriately touching a young, female relative in 2009.

Lynette Ellis

Bryan Nielsen

Lynette Ellis, 32, and Bryan Nielsen, 57, both of Fairmont, were indicted on two counts of child neglect charges, resulting in injury as well as five counts of child neglect, creating risk of injury. They were arrested after police responded to assist with a CPS home visit in September 2019. When officers arrived at the residence, six children were without running water, scabs from bug bites due to infestation and buckets of fecal waste were found in the bathroom. Ellis is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bail.

A Rivesville man was also indicted a malicious assault charge after hitting a man in the face with a shovel handle in September 2019. Officers with the Fairmont Police Department said that the assault caused disfiguration of the victim’s skull and bleeding behind the right eyeball. Jason Pownell, 44, of Rivesville, is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Dylan Heldreth

Dylan Heldreth, 30, of Fairmont, was indicted on wanton endangerment, strangulation, domestic battery and prohibited person in possession of a firearm charges after an incident where he assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her in September 2019. When Deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed several bruises on the victim’s face and her left eye to be swollen shut. Heldreth is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

Randy Whitehair

Other indictments included:

Randy Whitehair, 57, of Fairmont, who was charged with attempted employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct. Whitehair is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bail.

Keisha Culbreth, 35 of Fairmont, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl and cocaine) and conspiracy to violate drug laws. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.

Nathan Cortez Duncan, 40, of Detroit, MI, was indicted charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Heroin, Fentanyl and Meth) and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $250,012 bond.