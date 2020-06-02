Marion County Health Department approved to expand COVID-19 testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon that they were approved on Monday, June 1 to continue on with expended COVID-19 testing.

Director Lloyd White sent the request to the state early last week, and now after approval he can work on details of when and where this testing will take place.

Theses test again will be performed at no cost to anyone who desires to be tested whether they have symptoms or not.

White said the importance of these tests for everyone is the only way they can accurately find the data on if the virus is continuing to spreading in their community, and how safe the community is being through the reopening process.

“If you test negative that’s great, but if you are negative today, and you discontinue to do the right things, you could be exposed tomorrow or the next day and then become positive,” said White. “A test is only a snap shot in time. With people more out and about, we would really like to know what the prevalence of COVID-19 is in our community. So, by doing more widespread testing, that will give us a better picture.”

The location and time of when this testing will take place in Marion county will be announced later.

The health department is working on that schedule now, but they hope to have everything set by either Friday, June 5, or early next week.