Marion County Health Department hands out masks and gloves at Morning Star Baptist Church

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As Fairmont prepares to open up for the public, many organizations are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of every Marion County resident’s health.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, the Marion County Health Department handed out COVID-19 protective gear at the Morning Star Baptist Church to both members of the congregation and community.

Pastor Wesley Dobbs at Morning Star Baptist Church reached out to his close friend, Lloyd White with the health department for help with PPE supplies, and he responded quickly. White has played a large role in the reopening of Fairmont, and he has encouraged everyone to keep themselves protected no matter where you go, and will continue to help where he can do so.

“We wanted to take today as a chance to ensure that the church has been cleaned thoroughly, and to help our members feel safe when they choose to return,” said Pastor Dobbs. “I feel like, if we go ahead and follow the guidelines, 6 foot distance, masks, wash your hands, I think we will be okay. That’s why I wanted my members to know if we follow, and we are going to follow the guidelines, we will be in great shape.”​​

The church in Fairmont did have a large number of cases of the coronavirus found at it. Since then, the church said they have, and will continue to take all the precautions so people can return to worship, while also keeping everyone as safe as possible.

“The safety and health of our members and community will always come first,” said Pastor Dobbs. “Sometimes people only have their religion to turn to, and we want them to be able to do that once again, but safely.” ​​

Morning Star Baptist Church plans to have mass on the first Sunday in June, if all goes as planned. Pastor Dobbs said many adjustments will be made, like the number of people welcomed in for mass and masks and gloves being worn inside the church, to keep everyone safe.

Pastor Dobbs said there will be more details released as the date comes closer.