Marion County Health Department holding free COVID-19 testing on Thursday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – This upcoming Thursday at Palatine Park, the Marion County Health Department will be holding free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Director Lloyd White said this increase of cases concerns him because it means the virus is spreading. White explained that a big issue with this is people may not be showing symptoms but still spreading the virus.

“I guess I’m cautiously optimistic where we’re at. I wish we weren’t seeing any cases, but again if we just get people to do the right things,” said White. “Please, by all means, wear a mask, stay home if your sick, practice good cough and sneeze etiquette, and hand hygiene. If we do those things, and we do them well, and we don’t let our guard down, I think we’ll be okay.”

White said the health department hopes to provide testing at the department soon to stay on top of the numbers in the community. They are still working out the logistics of making that happen.