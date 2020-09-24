Marion County Health Department holds COVID-19 testing at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department was at Palatine Park on Thursday, giving out free COVID-19 tests.

In the first hour of being at the park, the health department gave more than 60 tests. Director Lloyd White said that throughout the day, it was a pretty steady amount of people coming to get tested.

He also said the age of people getting the test done was a wide range, which will help evaluate an accurate prevalence of the virus in the Marion county population.

Starting on September 29, White said that they would begin giving COVID-19 tests from their main office, every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. so they can continue to get tests done to help keep the county as safe as possible.

“Our message is clear, this COVID-19 shows no mercy on any age group. Anybody can get it, anybody can transmit it,” White said. “The more people we test, of all ages, will give us a better idea of what the prevalence in our community.”

If you have questions about the COVID-19 testing starting on Tuesday, contact the Marion County Health Department. White encourages everyone to continue following the guidelines in place.