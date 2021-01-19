Marion County Health Department opens new center for COVID-19 health services

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department has opened up a new COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and call center in White Hall.

The new facility is located on the backside of the Middletown Commons, formerly known as the Middletown Mall. It offers testing and vaccinations when they are available.

The call center allows residents to make reservations for testing, or to be put on the waiting list for the vaccine. Executive Director Lloyd White explained that the health department needed a permanent place to handle the worldwide pandemic.

“With the harsh winter coming, we simply could not subject our staff to outside temperatures. So we wanted to bring it inside where they’re more comfortable and folks were more comfortable coming inside to get the test.”

The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while testing will be conducted Tuesday through Thursday from Noon to 3 p.m.