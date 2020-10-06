Marion County Health Department receives hero award from FRN

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) awarded the Marion County Health Department with the 2020 Marion County Hero’s Award.

The FRN typically gives out four to five hero awards annually, but everything was cut short with the pandemic. Executive Director of the FRN Frank Jarman said that even though this year, everyone faced a lot of difficulties, the health department has been working nonstop to ensure the entire community’s safety. Jarman said they would never want that work to go unnoticed.

“The FRN sees the importance in showing appreciation, and recognition to people like those that are at the health department. With what we are all in the middle of with this COVID-19 stuff, the health department has been working double-time to make sure Marion county is safe and healthy,” said Jarman.

Lloyd White, Director of Marion County Health Department, said that being recognized makes the staff and faculty feel good about their work and creates motivation to continue working towards the common goal of making Marion county a safe community.

“We’re not hero’s, we’re just doing what we do to serve other people. If you can’t look at this position, at the fact its a service job, we’re doing the best we can to protect our citizens,” said White. “Doing the right thing is taking care of the needs of our citizens no matter what classification they are. I think when you’re recognized for doing the right things, it makes all the work worth it, and that for us is taking care of our citizens and it’s always a good pleasure to have.”

Jarman said he wished he could give out more hero awards this year, but he said they would continue this tradition of honoring community members next year.