Marion County Health Department states concern for end of summer gatherings

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With both the end of summer and the return to school right around the corner, Marion County Health Department fears that people will hold large gatherings and celebrations.

This thought raises many concerns for Department Director Lloyd White, who explained that he believes that the recent spike in the county and surrounding areas was caused by end of the school year celebrations and the Fourth of July weekend.

There is no exact pin point to what caused the spike, but White stated it is a possibility it came from events of the sort.

“We’re really concerned. For so many days we were really optimistic where we weren’t seeing many cases. However, since July 1, our cases have gone up much like Monongalia and Harrison counties,” said White. “If we don’t protect ourselves now, what I fear the most is deaths. Deaths that could be prevented.”

White said that the health department doesn’t want to force anyone to cancel plans and have them cooped up inside again. The goal is to help keep everyone safe, and if everyone doesn’t all work together, it will be difficult to completely stop transmission of the virus.

“I understand the inconvenience, I understand wearing a mask isn’t what we are all used to. However, I understand the importance of protecting each other,” White said. “If everyone will do their part and do it well, we can get beyond this point. If however, they choose not too for whatever reason, I’m not sure when the end is going to be.”

White said those who do decide to hold group gatherings should work to follow all the guidelines.

Wear a mask, limit the number of guests and wash hands frequently.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 from the health department, visit it’s website.