Marion County man admits to role in cocaine and heroin distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Mannington man has admitted to his involvement in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Andrew Parker, age 31 of Mannington, pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of cocaine base. Parker admitted to selling cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in April 2018 in Monongalia County.

Parker faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 Million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over this case.