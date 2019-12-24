Marion County man stopped after bringing loaded gun to Pittsburgh airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, P.A. – A Marion County man was stopped after trying to bring a gun into the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officials stopped a Montana Mines man after he was caught trying to bring a 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber through the security checkpoint.

TSA officers saw the weapon in the man’s carry-on bag, and called the Allegheny County Police, who confiscated the firearm.

It’s the 35th weapon recovered at the checkpoint by the TSA this year, setting a record for most guns stopped in a calendar year at the Pittsburgh airport.