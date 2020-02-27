Marion County pleads guilty to fleeing from law enforcement after 2019 incident at Clarksburg FBI Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Marion County man admitted to his involvement in a March 2019 incident at the FBI’s Clarksburg Complex where two people were charged.

Oneil South

Oneil Wayne South, 45, of Fairmont, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless flight from a law enforcement officer. South admitted to fleeing from law enforcement after being asked to stop when on the property of the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Harrison County in March 2019.

On the morning of March 12, a chase took place through the complex, involving a red Chevy Cruze that South was driving. South lead officers through the complex and hit another vehicle.

He then proceeded to get out of the vehicle and ran into nearby woods. At that point, authorities searched the vehicle and discovered 26-year-old Samantha McDaniel sitting in the passenger seat.

South faces up to five years incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, sentencing will be based on the seriousness of the crime as well as any past criminal history.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar was prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the Fairmont Police Department investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.