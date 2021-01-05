Marion County Public Library has mobile hotspots available to be checked out

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Public Library has new mobile hotspots available to be checked out to help ease internet access during virtual learning and working.

These mobile hotspots can be booked and checked out for a seven day period. The hot spots enable people to have a wireless connection, at home, at the office, in your car, anywhere that you have cellular data.

This mobile access to the internet works with numerous phone company plans. Director Larissa Cason said this was another resource they thought would help ease this tough transition to virtual work for both children and adults all over Marion county.

“We really want to ensure that people have access to information and that people do have digital equity, that everybody has the same opportunity,” said Cason. “So, we’re very happy to be able to provide another method through which people can get information.”

To check out these mobile hotspots, you must be a cardholder with the Marion County Public Library. There are no extra charges when checking out mobile hotspots; it is the same as checking out books from the library.