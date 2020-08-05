Marion County Public Library loses a member after 3 decades of service

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After three decades, Dixie Yann, closed the chapter of her time at the Marion County Public Library.

Yann was first introduced to the library when she was a girl scout and received her book binders badge. Ever since she said she, “fell in love with the atmosphere.” She first became a member of MCPL when she became the representative for the library on the Board of Education.

“This is a five year appointment, and in my mind I didn’t want to make a commitment for five years because we want to spend more time with our families,” Yann said.

Dixie said the staff, board members and the people of Marion County is what made her experience amazing.

She explained that without their support, the library would not be able to provide the resources they can for the community.

“It’s wonderful that we can give back so many free services, because they really put their faith in us,” Dixie said. “It’s probably been one of the most rewarding board memberships I’ve had over the years, because everything is positive at the library.”

Dixie said she encourages everyone to fall in love with their library and she hopes it can bring everyone the amount of joy it did for her the last 31 years.