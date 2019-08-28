Marion County Public Library System announces new mobile app

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Public Library employees want to help regulars and guests take their books on the go and into their pockets, as the library has just released its new app.

According to library director, Erika Connelly, the mobile app will help make it easier to enjoy a book and even a stop at one of its three locations.

The new Marion County Public Library app includes electronic library card use, family linking plan, and other features.

Erika Connelly

“We call it our pocket library because it sort of pockets in condensed format all of the things that you can do when you visit our physical locations, so it has the list of bookmobile stops, where and when they meet, link you to all of our digital information, our download information, how to begin downloading. You can actually place holds on books.” said Connelly.

To download the app you can head over to your Google Play or Apple App Store and type in ‘Marion County Public Library’.