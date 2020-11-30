Marion County QRT hosts Naloxone training for community members in NCWV

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Quick Response Team (QRT) held a quarterly meeting early Monday afternoon to discuss grants they received to hold a Naloxone training and distribution.

Naloxone is a medication that can be used as an immediate response to assist in reversing an opioid overdose, helping by opening airways for the individual to breathe. The QRT wanted to apply for this grant to distribute Naloxone so that more individuals in the community could be better prepared to help a life-altering or ending situation.

“We want individuals to have access to life-saving tools, which is Naloxone. We want as many people as possible to be able to have Naloxone in their hands, in their homes, for situations that might arise if they need it,” said Peer Recovery Counselor with the QRT, Raven Hill.

The training had several parts to it. Including before, during, and after procedures, a person must take to protect themselves and the individual. To read more, visit the Bureau for Public Health information.

“We have a big problem here, with all of this. It is so important to get this out in some hands, so we can hopefully save some lives,” said Janet Askins, Peer Recovery Counselor for the QRT.

The Marion County QRT will be holding additional training sessions, but the dates are to be determined.