Marion county reaching record-breaking numbers for early voting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – There are only eight days from the 2020 general election, and the Marion County Clerk’s office is working diligently to prepare.

Julie Kincaid, Marion County Clerk, said that the numbers of early voters have already passed the primary election turnout a long time ago. County officials predict a large turnout on Tuesday, November 3.

“I’m looking at the changing total right now. We have had 4,732 early voters, which is huge,” said Kincaid. “So, we surpassed our total for the primary within two days in early voting in this general. I believe it’s just because there is so much interest generated in this election that people, I think, that haven’t voted for many, many years, are interested in voting this time, and they want their vote to count. They are getting out early, and they want it done, so they don’t have to worry about it on election day.”

Due to the high numbers so far with voters, county officials said that voters’ safety is the number one priority. Kincaid said they have over-prepared with safety precautions they will be using at each voting location across Marion county. Every voting poll will have an abundance of PPE, and one uses Q-tips to use on the voting screens.

“We are trying to expect the unexpected, so we’re covering all angles. We have all of our poll workers. We have all of our sites secured. We are very ready and looking forward to it getting here and getting things underway,” Kincaid said. “I do want to extend a huge thank you to all the poll workers, not just the early voting poll workers, but the poll workers coming out on election day. They are basically risking their safety to come out and do their civic duty, so we could not be more appreciative.”

Early voting poll locations are the Marion County Courthouse, the White Hall at the new town hall building, and the Farmington Community Center. The last day for early voting is Saturday, October 31, and polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.