Marion County Rescue Squad honors two for their contributions during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Rescue Squad held a dinner and award ceremony to honor two individuals Tuesday who have made what they call “outstanding contributions” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tina Shaw, President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, and Lloyd White, the administrator for the Marion County Health Department were honored for their efforts and contributions to helping within the health care field. Shaw was instrumental setting up meeting to keep a hospital in the county while White was on the forefront of the COVID-19 outbreak giving vaccines.

Tina Shaw, President of Marion County Chamber of Commerce

“What I did with our hospital, I think that was my job, its everybody that I pulled to the table that really did a lot of the work. And when it was said and done, we not only had one hospital, but we got two,” Shaw said.

Shaw added that when residents thought they were going to lose their health care in the county many of the community members were worried. She gives all the credit to the elected officials stating she made the calls to gather everyone together.

“It feels good to be recognized for your efforts even though I think there is many more deserving than I. I think the thing I appreciate the most is the faith, the confidence, and the trust the community has placed in me to make the decision that I made. And to lead us through and out of this pandemic. So, that means more to me than anything,” White said.

Lloyd White, Administrator for Marion County Health Department

White expressed that when someone has passion for what they do, and compassion for people, that one does what they can for their community. He also states that public health is about risk reduction and about saving lives.

“Lloyd sprang into action when COVID started, and he made sure that we had COVID testing here in Marion County. And Marion County was the first to have our first responders vaccinated when the vaccine became available,” said Michael Angelucci, the Administrator for Marion County Rescue Squad. “With Tina, the day the war notice was issued from Fairmont Regional Medical Center, we received the call in Charleston, and she said, ‘we have to start working, we have to spring into action’ and she did exactly that.”

Angelucci stated that first responders receive recognition for what they do every day, but during EMS week this is their opportunity to give back and show the community what others have been doing to help the community and health professionals.