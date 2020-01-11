Marion County residents get sticky at the Library

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Some Marion County residents found themselves in a sticky situation this morning at the Marion County Public Library.

A DIY Maple Syrup Class was held to educate the public about the state tree and have a little fun with food.

Attendees were able to learn hands on through demonstrations about tapping, equipment and what time of year is best to start gathering sap.

Marion County Clerk and syrup enthusiast, Keith Hubbard said that it’s not about the hard work, but more about the experience one can take away.

“It’s incredibly to go to the store and get your bottle of syrup for a dollar or something,” Hubbard explained. “This is more about keeping old traditions alive, making memories with your family and keeping our culture alive here in West Virginia.”

Attendees got to take home samples of the syrup and instructions on how to make their own at home.

Those interested in learning where to purchase a kit online, can do so by clicking here.