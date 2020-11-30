Marion County Rotary Club kicks off 13th annual Celebration of Lights in Morris Park

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – On Friday, Morris Park in Pleasant Valley was lit with Christmas light displays for the 13th annual Celebration of Lights.

More than 500 lit holiday displays can be seen throughout the park as part of the annual event.

Organizers said that this is the ‘ultimate social distant event’ because families can stay in their cars listening to Christmas tunes while gazing at the displays.

All gate admissions go to help United Way of Marion County reach their campaign goal.

“Some of our major fundraisers were canceled because of COVID-19. The employer campaign has been a little bit different this year because we have not been able to go in like we have in the past. So, this is a very important event for us for raising money for the campaign,” said Melanie Thompson, member of the United Way of Marion County.

New this year are walker nights on Wednesday where you can stroll through the park on foot looking at each lit display.

“We have people who will come through every weekend and that was before COVID-19. We just have people who will come through every weekend to get into the Christmas spirit. We have some Sirius XM channels, they can listen to Christmas music as they go through,” said Thompson. “I truly believe that this is a year to remember what we have and not to focus so much on what we want.”

The event charges $10 for each car that visits. Drive-through operations for the Celebration of Lights are every Thursday through Sunday through December 27th.