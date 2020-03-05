Marion County School Board makes Title I decision

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With all the recent debate and angry behind the possibility of the Title I program in Marion County schools, Superintendent Randy Farley released a statement on the final decision on the matter. That statement was:

“Our goal from the outset was to find a way to serve more students in more schools. Conversations about a coaching model started last Spring. From that time forward studies by different central office staff, including Title I, on different models had been occurring to present. When we started to have those conversations with more stakeholders, the instantaneous reaction to one idea spread over social media and other venues interrupted the accomplishment of anything positive, because the rest of the proper conversations were not allowed to occur. So we made a decision to leave the current Title I scenario in place. Stakeholders have now agreed to allow conversations to move forward, and that will hopefully be positive for more of our students.” Superintendent Randy Farley

There has been no further information released about what might come in years to come, but as of now, Farley said the Title I program will not incorporate a “coaching” or “molding” method.