Marion County Schools host project graduation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Many high schools across the Mountain State are hosting many different celebrations for graduating seniors such project graduations.

Marion County high schools joined together Thursday at East Marion Park for a different type of celebration. A drive through project graduation was held where social distancing could take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the parking lot outside Wave Tech Park. During this celebration for Marion County High School graduates received prizes and scholarships when their name was drawn.

“It’s been very difficult. This is like the third time we’ve tried to schedule it [project graduation] it was originally scheduled for the Armory but the troops are deployed so we couldn’t have it there of course, we couldn’t gather. So, we reduced to a pool party but the pool is not open yet and that would still be a gathering so we had to have a parking lot prize giveaway,” said Roberta Steele, Project Graduation Prize Coordinator.

Organizers said the community has been supporting Project Graduation for 32 years and that it especially means more this year due to COVID-19 interruptions into their lives.