Marion County sees large spike in positive COVID-19 cases; possible link to graduation ceremonies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion county has seen a large spike in positive COVID-19 cases since reviewing results at the beginning of July.

Marion County Health Department Director Lloyd White explained the majority of these positive cases were people in their teens and early 20’s. White believes graduations, graduation parties and events along those lines could be the reason for this spike.

“We’re seeing numbers in this age population that we hadn’t seen up til now. So, when we see numbers within that population, now that’s causing us to say, ‘Well what’s going on here, do we really have a problem’,” White said. “Is this demographic shifting, and what’s causing the spike in the number of cases within that age demographic.”

White is highly encouraging people to avoid social situations at all cost right now — especially large groups. He said if people follow the safety regulations put into place, that is the only way the spread of the virus can be leveled, and then start to decrease.

“We’re encouraging folks, please put a sign on your door no mask no entry,” said White. “Since it only took effect yesterday we still want to give folks a little bit of time to comply. Clearly masks make a difference, they really do. What the governor considers doing, is some type of enforcement. I think there has to be something attached to that to get people, to comply more.”

White’s biggest concern is seeing more deaths that can be avoided. For more information on how to stay safe, you can visit their website.