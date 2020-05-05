Marion County seniors to receive a unique graduation gift

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education and Chamber of Commerce have been working on an additional graduation gift to all of the seniors in the spring of 2020.

Every senior from East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion High School will be gifted a sign from the chamber. Each sign will have their senior picture, name, school and the message, “congratulations, class of 2020,” displayed on it.

This idea was brought up at a meeting, and immediately it took off. Tina Shaw, President of the Chamber of Commerce said the community response has been incredible.

“The community is thrilled. Parents want to pay for their own child’s sign, they want to pay for other children’s signs as well, it’s just absolutely taken off,” said Shaw. “We at the chamber, said if there is an outstanding balance that we would cover it, but every is so excited, families, organizations, that it may not be an issue. And that is exactly what we wanted to response to be with this.”

Seniors in Marion County will still have a graduation in June, but board members knew that a ceremony wouldn’t make up for everything they missed out on in their last semester of their high school career.

The signs will be displayed near the roads in surrounding areas of the schools. The board knows this gift is a small act, but they knew the seniors deserved something extra for missing out because of COVID-19.

“I think they need to be honored in some way, I know they are going to get there graduation, but it’s not the same,” Shaw explained. “They have missed out on the last semester of their high school years. So, you know, they deserve something and this might be little, but it’s something that we’re saying congratulations, and you’ve done a great job.”

Those who would be interested in sponsoring a sign for a Marion County senior, they are $15. For more information, call the Marion County Chamber of Commerce at (304)-363-0442.