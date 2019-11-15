Marion County student wins national cabbage growing contest

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Children across America are growing, and some are earning, a lot of ‘green’ participating in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, including a Marion County student.

Austin Stevenski was selected as the West Virginia State winner for the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

The program awards a $1,000 scholarship to one student in each participating state. At the end of the season, teachers from each third grade participating class select the student who has grown the “best” cabbage, based on size and appearance.

A digital image of the cabbage and student is submitted online and that student’s name is then entered in a random statewide drawing. State winners are randomly selected by office of the Commission of Agriculture, in each of the 48 participating states.

Some may be asking, why a cabbage? Cabbages were the first profitable crop sold by Bonnie in 1918. The cabbages utilized for the program are the O.S. Cross variety, which is known for producing giant, oversized heads, making the process even more exciting for kids.

To date, the largest cabbage grown tipped the scales at 75 pounds! Seeds for this program are generously donated by American Takii Seed Company, the breeders of the O.S. Cross hybrid cabbage.

Third grade teachers in the area that would like to participate in the program, can do so by sign their class up by clicking here.