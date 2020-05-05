Marion County Superintendent gives short notice for staff to return to work following Monday BOE meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Board of Education held its regular board meeting Monday evening and discussed issues related to COVID-19 and how it’s affecting the school system.

Board members are currently facing the issue of trying to determine next year’s budget, but are currently unsure of how the Coronavirus will affect the school year this fall or if in person classes will even be a possibility.

“We’re just going to have to play that by ear and plan both ways,” Superintendent Randy Farley explained. “We’ll have to plan if they do return, then how do we function? Will it be on split schedules, things rotating to be able to keep social distancing, we’ll just have to see how it pans out.”

Community members also brought attention to the nutritional value of meals being provided to Marion County students compared to other counties in the state.

Superintendent Farley responded and stated that the board is currently “doing their own investigation” and looking into new food vendors with better nutritional items that can be distributed.

Two hours after Monday’s meeting a Marion County Schools employee shared an email with 12 News stating that Superintendent Farley informed Marion County Schools staff they would be returning to work this week on a staggered plan of return.

Emails sent to Marion County School Employees

The email stated that school administrators will return Tuesday May 5, maintenance and custodial staff will return Wednesday May 6 and all other staff will return Thursday May 7.

Employee return was not mentioned or explained in Monday night’s meeting.