Marion County Technical Center hosts annual ‘One Night Without a Home’ event

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – Marion County Technical Center hosted ‘One Night Without a Home’ Saturday night, also the center hosts a simulated workplace where the students complete many projects throughout the year.

This project allows the students to be involved in the community while giving back to the community that they are a part of. Many of the students stated there is need in the community and started collecting food and clothing is just one of many things that they do to help meet the needs of the community.

“So, we try and donate everything we get to the different foodbanks, or the clothing, a lot of the churches. I mean there is everybody out there that will help us, so we just start here and feed into the community,” said Kathy Lupo, DECA Advisor at the Marion County Technical Ceneter.

Students of the DECA Program said that traveling to events they see homelessness not only in the Mountain State but others too and want to help those in need get back on their feet.