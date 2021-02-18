Marion County’s NASA IV&V program hosted an educational webinar on its involvement in Perseverance Rover

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A team at Marion County’s NASA facility played a crucial role in developing the Robotic Rover software that landed on the surface of Mars on Thursday.

The NASA Independent Verification and Validation Program’s Educators Resource Center hosted a webinar Thursday morning explaining what it takes to put a Rover on Mars. Students could participate and learn about basic code writing, giving them hope to be a part of NASA’s team one day.

The Project Manager explained that it took a team effort to develop the software for the rover named Perseverance, and they did it all at the Katherine Johnson IV&V facility in Fairmont.

“Most of the people on the were located right here in our home state of West Virginia in Fairmont,” IV&V Mars 2020 Project Manager Eric Sylvania explained. “So we did have folks that were tying in from around the country, but primarily it was a group of people that saw each other Monday through Friday every day worked together, and other than some personnel transitions formulated a really great team over the course of the last six years.”

Perseverance is the 4th Rover to land on Mars. You can keep up with its journey on its Twitter page.