Mark Kiddy sworn in as Clarksburg police chief

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Clarksburg City Council chambers were packed on Monday morning as a new police chief was sworn in.

Mark Kiddy started working for the Clarksburg Police Department in 1986 and for West Virginia State Police in 1998.

Local law enforcement officials, city council members and citizens came to see Kiddy be sworn in. Kiddy said he looks forward to improving the quality of life in the city and that he plans to target the issues of homelessness and recruitment and retention among the police force.

“I’m very excited to start. I’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s going to be some long days, long nights. I started at six o’ clock this morning. I’m probably going to start that early every morning for a while-and I’ll be here late,” said Kiddy.

The swearing in ceremony was followed by a reception to celebrate.