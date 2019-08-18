Master Gardening program hosts 11th annual Tomato Festival

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – WVU’s Extension Service, The Master Gardening Program, hosted their 11th annual Tomato Festival at Palatine Park.

The event provided the community with multiple local vendors, selling items that were grown in the area.

“We’ve been doing this for so long and the community really likes it so we put it on every year. We gather tomatoes from the community and we also raise a lot of the tomatoes ourselves,” said Valinda Loy, Marion County Master Gardener.

The program offers free services to the public by assisting anyone who has questions about gardening.